Boko Haram kills 7 new army recruits, abducts female soldier
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — An army officer and self-
Thursday evening's ambush occurred near Mafa town on the main road 50
A humanitarian worker said he heard military radio traffic confirming the attack. All three spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to reporters. Military spokesmen did not immediately comment.
Nigeria's military last year drove Boko Haram out of towns and forest strongholds, but isolated attacks and suicide bombings continue.