Bosnian Serb convicted of Srebrenica massacre dies in prison

BERLIN — A Bosnian Serb commander convicted of war crimes over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre has died in a German prison. He was 77.

A spokeswoman for Berlin state's justice department told The Associated Press on Friday that Ljubisa Beara died Feb. 8.

The spokeswoman, Peggy Fiebig, was unable to say what the cause of death was, but noted that Beara was "not in the best of health."

Beara was one of two senior Bosnian Serbs convicted in 2010 of genocide for the murder of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys, Europe's worst massacre since World War II.