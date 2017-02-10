Chicago officer won't be charged in double-fatal shooting

CHICAGO — Prosecutors say they won't charge a Chicago police officer who fatally shot a college student and his neighbour while responding to a domestic disturbance in 2015.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office says there's "insufficient evidence" to prove Officer Robert Rialmo didn't act in self- defence when he shot 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier, who Rialmo said charged at him with a baseball bat, and 55-year-old Bettie Jones, whose shooting the department has called an accident.