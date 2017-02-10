Chicago officer won't be charged in double-fatal shooting
CHICAGO — Prosecutors say they won't charge a Chicago police officer who fatally shot a college student and his
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office says there's "insufficient evidence" to prove Officer Robert Rialmo didn't act in self-
The shooting was investigated by the city agency that oversees police misconduct, the FBI and the Illinois State Police. It happened about a month after a video was released showing white police officer Jason Van Dyke shooting black 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014. Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in McDonald's death.
