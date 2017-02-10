Documents: Suspect feared slain Va. teen was pregnant

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Court documents show a Virginia Tech student accused of killing a 13-year-old girl said he might have had sex with the girl and was worried she was pregnant.

Nineteen-year-old David Eisenhauer is charged with first-degree murder in Nicole Lovell's death. Twenty-year-old Natalie Keepers is charged with accessory before the fact and concealing a body. Eisenhauer and Keepers are Maryland natives who were freshmen at Virginia Tech when Nicole was slain in January 2016.

The Roanoke Times (http://tinyurl.com/zksvhen ) reports that according to court documents filed this week, Keepers told investigators that Eisenhauer met Nicole at a party and was worried he might have had sex with her, but couldn't remember because he blacked out. She also told police Eisenhauer feared the girl was pregnant.