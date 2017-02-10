News / World

German defence minister visits US, calls NATO demands 'fair'

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, right, and Lithuania's Presidend Dalia Grybauskaite speaks with a soldier during the NATO enhanced forward presence battalion welcome ceremony at the Rukla military base some 130 km (80 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The NATO enhanced forward presence battalion in Lithuania will be led by framework nation Germany. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

BERLIN — Germany's defence minister agrees with America's call for European NATO members to shoulder more of the burden in the alliance.

Minister Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that the Trump administration's call — which echoes long-standing U.S. policy — is "a fair demand." Von der Leyen met with U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in Washington to discuss military co-operation between the two countries.

Berlin is keen to strengthen ties with its trans-Atlantic ally after U.S. President Donald Trump set alarm bells ringing by calling NATO "obsolete" last month. Germany relied on U.S. military protection during the Cold War and has remained far below the defence expenditure threshold of 2 per cent expected of NATO members.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Germany will increase its military spending going forward.

