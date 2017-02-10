German defence minister visits US, calls NATO demands 'fair'
BERLIN — Germany's
Minister Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that the Trump administration's call — which echoes long-standing U.S. policy — is "a fair demand." Von der Leyen met with U.S.
Berlin is keen to strengthen ties with its trans-Atlantic ally after U.S. President Donald Trump set alarm bells ringing by calling NATO "obsolete" last month. Germany relied on U.S. military protection during the Cold War and has remained far below the
Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Germany will increase its military spending going forward.