German defence minister visits US, calls NATO demands 'fair'

BERLIN — Germany's defence minister agrees with America's call for European NATO members to shoulder more of the burden in the alliance.

Minister Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that the Trump administration's call — which echoes long-standing U.S. policy — is "a fair demand." Von der Leyen met with U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in Washington to discuss military co-operation between the two countries.

Berlin is keen to strengthen ties with its trans-Atlantic ally after U.S. President Donald Trump set alarm bells ringing by calling NATO "obsolete" last month. Germany relied on U.S. military protection during the Cold War and has remained far below the defence expenditure threshold of 2 per cent expected of NATO members.