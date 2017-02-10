German prosecutors charge Turkish man with IS membership
BERLIN — German prosecutors say they have charged a 28-year-old Turkish man with membership in a terrorist organization on allegations he joined the Islamic State and another extremist organization in Syria.
Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement Friday that the suspect, whose name wasn't released, is accused of
Prosecutors say he returned to Germany through Turkey at the end of 2013 and has lived since then in Frankfurt. He has been in investigative custody since September.
No further details were provided.