In Denmark, teenage girl charged with planning bomb attacks
COPENHAGEN — A Danish prosecutor says a 16-year-old girl has been formally charged with planning bomb attacks against two schools in Denmark.
Prosecutor Lise-Lotte Nilas says the teenager is accused of "having made preparations to make bombs" using the explosive known as TATP. She said her targets were a school west of Copenhagen and a Jewish school in the capital.
Police thwarted the plans by arresting the girl on Jan. 13, 2016. A trial is set to start April 7, 2017 in Holbaek, northwest of the Danish capital.
Charges against a 25-year-old man, initially believed to an accomplice, have been dropped.
Neither the girl nor the man could be identified.