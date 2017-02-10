Iranian baby with heart defect to undergo surgery soon
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Iranian infant soon will have life-saving heart surgery in Portland after she was temporarily banned from coming into the U.S. by President Donald Trump's immigration order.
Officials at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital said in a news release that 4-month-old Fatameh Reshad had a cardiac catheterization Friday in preparation for her surgery.
Interim head of the Division of Pediatric Cardiology, Dr. Laurie Armsby, said the results were "very encouraging."
Iranian doctors told the child's parents weeks ago that she needed surgery. But the family's tourist visa was abruptly
A Seattle judge issued a temporary restraining order on the ban the same day a waiver was granted for the baby.
