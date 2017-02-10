Iraqi officials: Suicide bombings in eastern Mosul kill 5

BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials say two suicide bombings in eastern Mosul, including one that hit a popular restaurant, have killed five people and wounded over a dozen others.

Iraqi forces declared eastern Mosul liberated from the Islamic State group weeks ago, allowing for a semblance of normalcy to return to that part of the city.

According to military officials, the restaurant attack on Friday killed four people and wounded seven while the second attack targeted a checkpoint in the Nour neighbourhood , killing one solider and wounded seven people. Three soldiers were among the wounded in that explosion.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, which bore the hallmarks of IS.