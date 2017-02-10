Joe Biden, wife sign with Hollywood talent agency
WILMINGTON, Del. — Former
The Bidens and Creative Artists Agency announced Friday that CAA would represent them.
Since leaving office last month, Biden has launched a foundation and announced partnerships with the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania. The former
The announcement did not specify what projects CAA would work with the Bidens on, beyond saying that the agency would "amplify" their public policy initiatives.
CAA is one of the leading talent agencies in Hollywood, with clients including Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt and Will Smith. The agency also represents athletes.