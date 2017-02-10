Liberians accuse 2 boats of illegal fishing, seek $1 million
A
A
Share via Email
MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberian authorities say they've impounded two foreign fishing vessels and are seeking $1 million in compensation.
The other vessel is Spanish-owned but Senegalese-flagged. Liberian authorities are citing 25 violations, and the boat has been impounded and its crew detained by state security.
Overfishing remains a rampant problem along Liberia's coastline due to a lack of resources for patrolling.
Most Popular
-
It’s clear now — The already-rich Trumps just want to get richer
-
‘Settler, please:’ B.C.’s racist historical signs have got to go, argues archaeologist
-
This historic Nova Scotia mansion listed for $435K will give you real estate envy
-
Union president staying put after Nova Scotia teachers vote down recommended deal