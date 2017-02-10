Mass prayers draw thousands as Indonesia readies elections
A
A
Share via Email
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Tens of thousands gathered at the national mosque in Jakarta for mass prayers on Saturday urging Indonesians to vote for Muslims in city and district elections being held across the country next week.
The crowds overflowed from Istiqlal Mosque in the heart of the capital into the surrounding streets. Clerics gave sermons calling on people to protect Islam and to vote for Muslim candidates.
Police have denied hard-line groups permission to march through the city. Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono estimated the crowds at 60,000 to 70,000 people.
Protests against the minority Christian governor of Jakarta drew hundreds of thousands to the city's streets in November and December and shook the government of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.
Gov. Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is on trial for alleged blasphemy but remains a leading candidate in elections for Jakarta governor set for Wednesday.
If none of the contenders gets more than 50
Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim nation but recognises several faiths and has a large Christian minority.
Most Popular
-
‘Settler, please:’ B.C.’s racist historical signs have got to go, argues archaeologist
-
This historic Nova Scotia mansion listed for $435K will give you real estate envy
-
Union president staying put after Nova Scotia teachers vote down recommended deal
-
Bedford couple $1.5M richer after buying lotto ticket during Super Bowl halftime