New Google Chromebooks cross laptops and tablets

NEW YORK — Samsung is releasing two new "premium" Google Chromebooks that offer hardware and software improvements not available on most standard models. They borrow many features from Samsung's tablets, including a touch screen, a stylus and an Android app store to extend the app offerings.

The hope is that the new versions will attract a broader range of consumers than the K-12 students who mostly use Chromebooks now. Currently, Chromebooks are stripped-down laptops that don't function well in the absence of a Wi-Fi connection.

Here are some details on the new laptops:

— PRICING: Samsung's Chromebook Plus starts selling Sunday for $449. The Chromebook Pro, with a faster processor, will come out in late April for $549. That's cheaper than MacBooks and many Windows laptops, but still high for Chromebooks. Budget models sell for less than $200.

— BECOMING A TABLET: Both new Chromebooks have 360-degree hinges so that the screens can flip over into a tablet mode. This makes them similar to "2 in 1" Windows offerings, which use hinges or have detachable keyboards to turn laptops into tablets. One oddity: With the screen faceup, the keyboard is on the back. Though typing is disabled in that mode, it feels odd in your hands.

— A WRITING INSTRUMENT: The Chromebooks borrow a design element from Samsung's Note phones. Fortunately, it's not the battery found in the fire-prone Note 7 phone, but a stylus that fits into a spring-loaded slot on the side when not in use. Apple's iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface tablets don't have any slot, making it easy to misplace the stylus.