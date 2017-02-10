New York man admits seeking to help Islamic State group

NEW YORK — Another New York City man has admitted to plotting to help the Islamic State group.

Munther Omar Saleh pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Brooklyn to charges that he planned to help the extremist organization.

Saleh told a judge that he supported the group knowing that it engaged in terrorism. He also admitted communicating with a person he believed was an Islamic State recruiter.

Prosecutors say he and Fareed Mumuni, a co-defendant who's also pleaded guilty, plotted a homegrown attack using a pressure cooker.