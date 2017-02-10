Northern Michigan community sets rules on vacation rentals

SUTTONS BAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A northern Michigan community that's a popular vacation spot has passed an ordinance that doesn't restrict vacation rentals as much as initially proposed.

Suttons Bay Township Supervisor Rich Bahle tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle (http://bit.ly/2kWIEXw ) revisions included increasing the number of short-term rental permits granted annually to 150 and striking a regulation that would have restricted occupancy in each rental.

Carole Higgins, a real estate agent with Cygnus Real Estate in Suttons Bay, says the township's board "pulled a lot of the teeth out of it" with this week's updates.

Higgins manages multiple vacation rentals. She opposed the original ordinance language that would have capped rental capacity at 10 people on 10-acre or smaller parcels in the Leelanau County community and no more than 14 on parcels exceeding 10 acres.

