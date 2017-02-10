Obama hires agency for speaking gigs, lawyers for book deals

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have picked the prestigious agency that represents Bill Clinton, Mia Farrow and others to handle their post-White House speaking gigs.

Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis says the Harry Walker Agency will represent both Obamas for speaking appearances. It's the same firm that recently resumed representing Hillary Clinton for her future speeches.

Lewis says the couple has tapped attorneys Robert Barnett and Deneen Howell to handle their contracts for books that both plan to write. Barnett has represented Obama on past book deals.

The Obamas haven't yet set dates to release their books nor announced any scheduled speeches.