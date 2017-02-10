Police whistleblower suing Ireland over sex abuse claims

DUBLIN — A whistleblower on corruption within Ireland's national police force is suing the Irish government after learning that state authorities falsely smeared him as a child abuser.

Sgt. Maurice McCabe's lawyers announced the lawsuit Friday after discovering through a Freedom of Information Act request that Ireland's Child and Family Agency passed an unsubstantiated sex abuse report on McCabe to police superiors in 2013 — at a time when government and police figures were publicly questioning McCabe's credibility.

The agency issued an apology Friday. Earlier it blamed clerical error for the false report.