Spokesman: Airstrikes target Libyan militias near oil field
CAIRO — A Libyan official says warplanes belonging to the country's east-based military have carried out at least nine airstrikes targeting Islamic militias near an oil field in central Libya.
Faisal Ahbale, a spokesman for the east-based forces, told The Associated Press on Friday that the airstrikes hit militias known as Bengahzi
Ahbale says the militias were advancing toward a key oil field in the hands of the army and called al-Mabrouk, located 120
He says five militiamen were killed and 20 were wounded.