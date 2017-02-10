News / World

Spokesman: Airstrikes target Libyan militias near oil field

CAIRO — A Libyan official says warplanes belonging to the country's east-based military have carried out at least nine airstrikes targeting Islamic militias near an oil field in central Libya.

Faisal Ahbale, a spokesman for the east-based forces, told The Associated Press on Friday that the airstrikes hit militias known as Bengahzi Defence Brigades. They are a mixture of Islamic militants and former rebels recently defeated in Benghazi, Libya's second largest city.

Ahbale says the militias were advancing toward a key oil field in the hands of the army and called al-Mabrouk, located 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of the so-called Oil Crescent — a geographical region along the central part of Libya's Mediterranean Sea coast where most oil terminals are located.

He says five militiamen were killed and 20 were wounded.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular