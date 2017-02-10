Syrian dissident launches new opposition bloc from Lebanon
BEIRUT — A prominent Syrian dissident has launched a new opposition party, calling from Lebanon for free and fair elections in Syria.
Louay Hussein says time for war is "over." He spoke in Beirut on Friday at what he described as the first press conference by his National Bloc.
Hussein's party emerged in late January when he
Hussein seems to support
The U.N. is planning to convene Syria peace talks in Geneva on February 20. It is not clear whether Hussein's National Bloc will be invited.