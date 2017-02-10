The Latest: Family trapped in Idaho flood rescued

BOISE, Idaho — The Latest on flooding in Idaho (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Authorities in southwestern Idaho's Washington County say several people have been rescued from the top of a vehicle outside their home after they were trapped by rising floodwaters.

Steve Domby, the county's disaster services co-ordinator , said Friday that emergency workers used a loader to reach the family, including two young children, at a home near Weiser. The car was surrounded by water and large chunks of floating ice, but the family was able to climb into the loader bucket and be transported to safety.

Domby said rescue efforts were still underway for one man trapped in the same area. He said the man appears to be unharmed but is trapped on the roof of his home, and fire crews and other emergency workers were trying to determine a way to reach him safely.

Weiser is one of several parts of Idaho to face flooding when large amounts of accumulated snow began to rapidly melt as temperatures rose Thursday.

___

7:32 a.m.

Warm winter weather is threatening to flood most of Idaho, with southern Idaho already under water.

Warm weather is melting historic snowfall, particularly in the Magic Valley, where a canal was partially breached overnight Thursday, flooding an area near Castleford and Buhl. Several families have been displaced.

Districts in Filer, Buhl and Minidoka County closed schools in the middle of the day Thursday due to the floods. A car that got past a police barricade in Twin Falls County was swept away by violent floodwaters. Roads have been swept away by the rushing water in the area, though no deaths or serious injuries have been reported.