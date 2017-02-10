The Latest: Governor declares emergency after storm

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on Montana's winter weather conditions (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Gov. Steve Bullock has declared a state of emergency for parts of northwestern Montana dealing with the aftermath of a storm that dumped up to 4 feet of snow in places.

Friday's emergency declaration is for the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, Glacier County and Lincoln County.

The governor authorized the National Guard and the use of state money to assist with health and safety.

Bullock says the storm has been damaging to the state's roadways, railways and for Montanans who rely on their communities' infrastructure.

___

10:35 p.m.

Montana residents continued to struggle with weather and road conditions Friday while avalanche warnings were in effect for backcountry areas in the western part of the state.

Law enforcement officers recommended emergency travel only in the Helena area for a few hours Friday morning due to icy roads that also prevented school buses from running. Icy roads were reported in northwestern Montana, as well.

The BSNF Railway line and U.S. Highway 2 remained closed Friday after an avalanche left debris on the tracks and the road on the southern edge of Glacier National Park. Amtrak trains were holding in Whitefish and Shelby with a total of about 140 passengers.

Avalanche warnings were in effect for the Whitefish, Swan and Flathead mountain ranges, the mountains of west-central Montana and the area north of Yellowstone National Park, with extreme danger in the mountains around Cooke City.