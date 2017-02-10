The Latest: Mudslides block Tahoe highways; I-80 restricted

RENO, Nev. — The Latest on severe weather at Lake Tahoe and across northern Nevada (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Mudslides and rockslides have closed two major highways from Nevada to Lake Tahoe and are restricting travel on U.S. Interstate 80 over the top of the Sierra near Truckee, California.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says all westbound trucks are being stopped on I-80 at the state line west of Reno due to a mudslide. So far, passenger vehicles are being allowed to pass.

A mudslide closed the Kingsbury Grade from the Carson Valley to Tahoe Friday morning. The Mount Rose Highway from Reno to Tahoe also is closed, and U.S. Highway 50 remains shut down on the lake's east shore near Cave Rock where several huge boulders have fallen in recent days.

In northeast Nevada, U.S. Highway 93 remains closed due to flooding from the Idaho line south to Wells along I-80.

Also in Elko County, State Route 233 is closed indefinitely from Montello to the Utah line after an earthen dam broke near there on Wednesday.

_____

Emergency crews have rescued three people from flood waters near the Truckee River in Reno as a winter storm continues to dump rain and snow along the Sierra's eastern front.

KOLO-TV reports (http://tinyurl.com/jyua7kx) two of its reporters called 911 Friday morning when they heard a man shouting for help while holding onto a shed in a pasture on the east edge of Reno.

Rescue workers loaded the man and two others into boats and took one to a local hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia.

A winter storm warning remains in effect into Saturday at Lake Tahoe, where nearly 3 feet of snow fell in the upper elevations overnight.

A flood warning continues for most of western Nevada through Friday night, and through the weekend in northeast Nevada.