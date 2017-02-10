The Latest: Storm heads south after wreaking damage up north

SONOMA, Calif. — The Latest on California's stormy weather (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

The storm that drenched Northern and Central California has rapidly weakened and lost speed as it moves down the coast into Southern California.

The National Weather Service says the front has been cut off from most of the energy of its parent low pressure system near Seattle and the resulting slowdown has left the Los Angeles region with a dry Friday morning commute.

Rain falling on the Central Coast counties is not expected to reach most of Los Angeles County until afternoon.

Expected rainfall amounts now range from a quarter-inch to a half-inch with local amounts up to three-quarters of an inch on southwest-facing slopes.