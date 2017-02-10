The Latest: Trump says US committed to security of Japan

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Washington and meeting with President Donald Trump (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is committed to the security of Japan and all areas under its administrative control.

Trump's comments imply that a U.S.-Japan defence treaty covers disputed East China Sea islands, which are controlled by Japan but also claimed by China.

Trump was speaking after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on Friday.

Trump said the allies have many shared interests, including freedom of navigation and defending against North Korea's nuclear and missile threat, which he called a "very high priority."

Trump's past calls for allies like Japan to pay more for their defence had sown doubts in Tokyo over the new U.S. administration's commitment to the alliance.

Trump said Friday he's committed to bringing ties "even closer."

___

12:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House with a warm embrace.

Trump greeted Abe as he arrived in his black sedan at the doors of the West Wing. The two men embraced before entering the building together.

Trump and Abe will hold talks in the Oval Office, followed by a joint news conference and a working lunch in the State Dining Room.

The two leaders will depart on Air Force One on Friday afternoon for a trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Trump and Abe are scheduled to play golf in south Florida on Saturday.

___

9:05 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (SHEEN-zoh AH-bay) is making the case for Japanese business which he says supports some 840,000 jobs in the United States.

Abe was speaking at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Friday ahead of a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

Abe said that "a whopping majority" of the Japanese cars running on American roads are manufactured in the U.S. by American workers.

Trump has criticized Toyota Motor Corp. for planning to build an assembly plant in Mexico and complained that Japanese consumers don't buy enough U.S.-made cars.