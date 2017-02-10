UK shuts down contentious probe into Iraq War abuse claims
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — The British government announced Friday that it is shutting down a contentious seven-year-old inquiry into allegations of abuse by U.K. troops in Iraq.
The team was set up by the government in 2010, but has long been criticized by portions of Britain's political and military establishment.
On Friday, Parliament's
One of the main lawyers acting for claimants was disbarred last week for dishonest conduct, and Fallon said most of the allegations against British troops have "fallen away."
Britain's 2003-2009 military deployment in southern Iraq spawned multiple allegations of torture and abuse.
Some of the claims have proven true. Nicholas Mercer, the army's chief legal adviser in Iraq after the 2003 invasion, said last year that the Ministry of
In the most notorious case, 26-year-old hotel receptionist Baha Mousa died while in custody at a British base after being detained in a raid in Basra in September 2003. Six soldiers were cleared of wrongdoing at a court martial, while a seventh pleaded guilty and served a year in jail.
The head of the British Army, Gen. Nicholas Carter, said credible allegations of unacceptable
"However, a significant number of claims made against our soldiers have not been credible," he said. "The recent exposure of unscrupulous law firms and vexatious claims has clearly shown this to be the case."