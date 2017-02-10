US blocks Palestinian from leading UN mission in Libya
The United States has blocked the appointment of the former prime minister of the Palestinian Authority to lead the U.N. political mission in Libya, saying it was acting to support its ally Israel.
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said late Friday the Trump administration "was disappointed" to see that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sent a letter to the Security Council announcing his intention to appoint Salam Fayyad as the next U.N. special representative to Libya.
"For too long the U.N. has been unfairly biased in
She said the United States doesn't support "the signal" Fayyad's appointment would send within the United Nations.
