US man, Mexican woman found slain in Acapulco condo
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say a male U.S. citizen and a Mexican woman have been found murdered in a condo in the resort city of Acapulco.
A statement from prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero says they are investigating the homicide of the two victims.
It says the bodies were discovered in the Pacific Coast city's Condesa
No more details were immediately made public Friday.
The southern state of Guerrero has been a hotbed of drug violence in recent years, with Acapulco registering one of the world's highest murder rates for a city.
