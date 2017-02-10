US voices concern over shadowy 'Libyan National Guard' group
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The United States says it has "serious concern" about the emergence of a security force claiming to be the "Libyan National Guard" in the city of Tripoli.
State Department spokesman Mark Toner says "numerous tactical vehicles" from the organization have entered Tripoli. He says the deployment could further destabilize Tripoli's fragile security.
Toner says the Islamic State group "and other terrorist groups" benefit when there's disunity and lack of
The U.S. says Libya must build "a unified national military force" under civilian control that can protect all Libyans.
Local Libyan media have said the group calling itself the Libyan National Guard is not linked to political parties and claims to be independent. The group reportedly aims to fight IS, combat illegal immigration and address arms trafficking.
Most Popular
-
Victim testifies in trial of Halifax taxi driver accused of sexual assault
-
Union president staying put after Nova Scotia teachers vote down recommended deal
-
Bedford couple $1.5M richer after buying lotto ticket during Super Bowl halftime
-
Oh snow! Here we go again: 'Significant' snowfall possible for Sunday night