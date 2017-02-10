US voices concern over shadowy 'Libyan National Guard' group

WASHINGTON — The United States says it has "serious concern" about the emergence of a security force claiming to be the "Libyan National Guard" in the city of Tripoli.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner says "numerous tactical vehicles" from the organization have entered Tripoli. He says the deployment could further destabilize Tripoli's fragile security.

Toner says the Islamic State group "and other terrorist groups" benefit when there's disunity and lack of co-ordination among Libyan forces.

The U.S. says Libya must build "a unified national military force" under civilian control that can protect all Libyans.