Cyprus: Tests to see if remains of missing misidentified

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A committee charged with uncovering the fate of hundreds of missing Greek and Turkish Cypriots says it's examining whether past DNA tests on unearthed remains were incorrect, resulting in individuals being misidentified.

The United Nations-led Committee on Missing Persons said Saturday the review was prompted after a DNA analysis carried out on remains exhumed in 2015 showed that they belonged to a person whose family had instead received another set of misidentified remains in 2009.

An official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he's not authorized to discuss details of the case, said DNA tests conducted by the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics between 2007-2012 are now being reviewed.