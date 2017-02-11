European Commission President Juncker will not run again
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, says he will not run for another term.
The 62-year-old Juncker told German public radio Deutschlandfunk on Saturday that looking back at 2014, when he became president, he had a good campaign at the time. But he said "there will not be a second (campaign), because I will not run again."
The former prime minister of Luxembourg is set to serve his term until 2019.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union.
Most Popular
-
Other 'logical' reasons for alleged victim of sexual assault to be found naked in taxi: defence
-
Video: The world's biggest aircraft ready to fly after crash-landing
-
It’s clear now — The already-rich Trumps just want to get richer
-
N.S. teachers union braces for legislation after third contract offer rejected