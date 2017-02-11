Germany says 91 mosques were attacked in 2016

BERLIN — The German government says 91 mosques were attacked in the country in 2016.

The interior ministry said in a report sent to The Associated Press late Friday that most attacks — 21 of them— took place in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which is the country's most populous state with a high number of Muslim immigrants.

The report did not detail how badly the different mosques were vandalized. However, it said police identified suspects in 12 cases and made one arrest.