Gorsuch returns 68-page questionnaire to Senate

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee has returned a 68-page questionnaire to the Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of confirmation hearings expected in March.

In the questionnaire, Judge Neil Gorsuch lists what he considers the 10 most significant cases he presided over while on a federal appeals court. Top of his list is a 2016 case in which he wrote for a panel of judges who sided with a Mexican citizen seeking permission to live in the U.S.

Also listed is a 2013 case involving a family business that raised religious objections to paying for contraception for women covered under its health plans.

Gorsuch states that none of the opinions he authored has been reversed.