Jamaican police arrest 2 in killing of 15-year-old girl
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Authorities in Jamaica say they've charged two men with the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl.
Police said Friday night that 23-year-old Mario Morrison and 31-year-old Gregory Roberts are in custody.
Authorities say the body of Shanika Grey was found with multiple stab wounds on Feb. 1 in the Mount Salem community just outside the Montego Bay resort town.
They gave no details.
