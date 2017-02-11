Minor earthquake hits Taiwan, injuring 4

BEIJING — Taiwanese authorities say a minor earthquake hit the southern part of the island early Saturday, injuring four people.

The National Fire Agency reported four cases of residents being hurt by falling items. Authorities said the magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck near the coast of Tainan city shortly after 1 a.m.

Taiwanese media reported that 50,000 households were briefly left in the dark before power was restored.

Taiwan is located on a part of the Pacific Rim that frequently encounters seismic activity.