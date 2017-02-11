New Faeroese constitution vote set for next year
COPENHAGEN — The Faeroe Islands' premier says a referendum on a new constitution for the semi-autonomous Danish North Atlantic territory will be held next year on April 25. No text has yet been approved.
Aksel V. Johannesen says his three-party governing coalition wants a "broad support" both among lawmakers in the 33-seat Lagting and voters.
Johannesen said Saturday a new Constitution must reflect "our identity as a nation" and "our right to self-determination."
The 18-island archipelago between Scotland and Iceland enjoys self-rule except for foreign and
Fishing and Danish subsidies are the main sources of income for the nearly 50,000 islanders.