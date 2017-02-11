Report: Mexican activists suffer spyware hack attempt

MEXICO CITY — An internet watchdog groups says spyware hacking targeted activists who campaigned against soft drinks and junk foods, and purportedly used Israeli-produced software sold to governments.

The Citizen Lab watchdog based at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs says the attack targeted public health advocates Alejandro Calvillo and Luis Encarnacion, and public health researcher Simon Barquera.

Mexico passed a soda tax several years ago and Calvillo has campaigned for sugar warnings on food products.

Israel's NSO Group said Saturday its programs are intended only "for the investigation and prevention of criminal activities and terrorism" and doubted its products were involved.

Calvillo said he suspected the Mexican government or the soft drink and snacks industry.