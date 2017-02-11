Spain: police arrest 21 suspects u international drug ring
MADRID — Spanish police say they have made 21 arrests in an investigation of an alleged drug ring which is said to have been operating for almost 15 years from southern Spain.
Police said Saturday those arrested included individuals of Spanish, Croatian, Bulgarian and Estonian nationalities.
Police say they confiscated a large amount of hashish, small boats, upscale cars and other valuable goods.
Police say 200 Spanish officers collaborated with French police on the operation.
