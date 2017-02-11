Syrian opposition forces, Turkish troops push into al-Bab
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition forces say they have advanced inside the Islamic State-held town of al-Bab, in northern Syria.
The Turkish-backed Ahrar al-Sham militia announced Saturday on Twitter that opposition forces had taken the city's silos and sports complex in its southwestern districts. The coalition's operations room released a video on social media showing its fighters at the gates of the Hikma hospital. Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group also reported the hospital's capture.
Turkish troops and aircraft are also engaged in the "Euphrates Shield" assault on al-Bab.
The Turkish-backed forces are racing to seize al-Bab before rival Syrian government forces arrive. The Observatory says government forces are about 1.5
Al-Bab is 40
