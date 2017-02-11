Turkey arrests 2 suspected IS militants

ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says two men suspected of planning Islamic State group attacks in Europe have been arrested.

The Anadolu agency said Saturday that Mahamad Laban, 45, a Danish citizen of Lebanese origin, and Mohammed Tefik Saleh, 38, a Swedish citizen of Iraqi origin, received weapons and explosives training in Syria for the past three months.

The agency says police questioned the suspects for 10 days in the southern province of Adana.

The report says Saleh's wife informed Swedish authorities that he crossed from Turkey to Syria and joined IS in 2014, along with his two daughters. The agency says the wife didn't go to Syria, and returned to Sweden.