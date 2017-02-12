Aftershocks continue in Philippines after quake kills 8

SURIGAO, Philippines — The Philippine president has consoled survivors of a strong earthquake that left at least eight people dead, injured more than 200 and damaged an airport, buildings and about 1,000 houses in a southern province.

More than 130 aftershocks have followed the magnitude 6.7 quake that struck Surigao del Norte province late Friday. A strong aftershock alarmed residents on Sunday, some of whom screamed in fear while waiting for President Rodrigo Duterte to arrive at a gymnasium in the hard-hit provincial capital of Surigao city.

Duterte later expressed sympathy and pledged financial help to quake survivors needing medical treatment.