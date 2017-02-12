Authoritarian leader is favourite in Turkmenistan election

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — The elections commission in Turkmenistan says more than 80 per cent of the former Soviet republic's electorate has turned out by mid-afternoon to vote in the presidential race where the authoritarian incumbent is the overwhelming favourite .

The Sunday election is the first time that candidates from non-government parties have been on the ballot. But those parties are largely submissive to the government. The eight other candidates in the race have expressed support for the government of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

He has been in power since the 2006 death of Saparmurat Niyazov, known for eccentric policies such as banning gold teeth and for creating a personality cult.