Authoritarian leader is favourite in Turkmenistan election
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — The elections commission in Turkmenistan says more than 80
The Sunday election is the first time that candidates from non-government parties have been on the ballot. But those parties are largely submissive to the government. The eight other candidates in the race have expressed support for the government of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.
He has been in power since the 2006 death of Saparmurat Niyazov, known for eccentric policies such as banning gold teeth and for creating a personality cult.
Berdymukhamedov instituted some reforms such as widening public internet access, but engendered his own personality cult.
Most Popular
-
Police look for wanted N.S. man serving trafficking sentence, considered dangerous
-
Oh snow! Here we go again: 'Significant' snowfall possible for Sunday night
-
‘Settler, please:’ B.C.’s racist historical signs have got to go, argues archaeologist
-
Blizzard warning issued for Halifax with as much as 60 centimetres of snow possible