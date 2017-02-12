Defence minister says Serbia will get Russian fighter jets

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's defence minister says the country is getting a shipment of Russian fighter jets, supplies that could worsen tensions with neighbouring states.

Defence Minister Zoran Djordjevic said after returning Sunday from one of his frequent visits to Moscow that six MiG-29s will be delivered to Serbia.

Djordjevic says Russia also is providing experts to upgrade the aircraft acquired from Russian Army reserves.

Serbia's arming has triggered alarms in the Balkans, which was engulfed by a bloody war in the 1990s that killed more than 110,000 people and left millions homeless.