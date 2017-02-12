Dutch populist Wilders warns of backlash if he is frozen out

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch populist Geert Wilders says mainstream politicians in the Netherlands will have to work with his Party for Freedom if voters strongly back his anti-immigration, anti-European Union platform in the country's upcoming election, or face a peaceful backlash.

Wilders' Party for Freedom is polling strongly ahead of the March 15 election for the lower house of Parliament. Mainstream parties, however, have ruled out working in a coalition government with him. That means it would be extremely difficult for him to form a government, since the Dutch electoral system all but guarantees coalitions.