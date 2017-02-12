Greece evacuates 75,000 people to defuse WWII bomb
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
THESSALONIKI, Greece — A massive evacuation has begun in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki so experts can defuse a 500-pound unexploded World War II bomb.
An estimated 75,000 people are being evacuated in a nearly
A state of emergency has been declared in the three municipalities involved and about 1,000 police and 300 volunteers helping out. Trains have been halted and church services cancelled.
Thessaloniki's Deputy Governor Voula Patoulidou told The Associated Press "it's the first time something like this is happening in Greece."
Residents are being bused to schools, sports halls and cultural
Most Popular
-
‘Settler, please:’ B.C.’s racist historical signs have got to go, argues archaeologist
-
Police look for wanted N.S. man serving trafficking sentence, considered dangerous
-
Asylum seekers walked across U.S. border into Emerson early Saturday morning
-
'You're in Canada': Emerson, Manitoba welcomes refugees crossing U.S. border