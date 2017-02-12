News / World

Massive North Carolina crowd protests Trump, anti-LGBT law

Rev. William Barber speaks during the annual ‚ÄúHistoric Thousands on Jones Street" (HKonJ) march in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The rally was organized to express support for the Affordable Care Act, opposition to President Donald Trump‚Äôs plans to build a wall along the border with Mexico and his executive order on immigration. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A massive crowd energized in opposition to President Donald Trump and to a state law limiting LGBT rights streamed into North Carolina's capital for an annual civil rights march on Saturday.

The "Moral March on Raleigh" in downtown Raleigh was led by the North Carolina NAACP for an 11th year. Participants carried signs promoting issues from gerrymandering and immigration to public education.

Raleigh police don't provide crowd estimates. Event organizers predicted 20,000 people. The surface area that the crowd covered neared the march's previous peak from 2014.

Saturday's protesters also want to see a repeal of House Bill 2, which limits LGBT rights and which bathrooms transgender people can use.

