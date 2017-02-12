News / World

Polish PM says she's OK after crash, ready to leave hospital

In this Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017 photo, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo arrives at a press conference. Szydlo was in a car wreck on Friday that involved a young driver in a Fiat 500 hitting her car from the side and was being checked out in a hospital, officials and news reports said, adding she was not badly hurt. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz )

WARSAW, Poland — Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo says she feels fine and is ready to leave the hospital where she has been a patient since a limousine accident Friday.

Szydlo spoke by telephone Sunday with the Wiadomosci news program of the state TVP television from a Warsaw government hospital where she is under observation.

She says she has received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a "very personal letter" from British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Szydlo said she feels "ready to leave hospital today, but it depends on the doctors."

She says she is being treated for an injury that resulted from her seat belt having worked property when her limousine hit a tree while trying to avoid a small car.

