Polish PM says she's OK after crash, ready to leave hospital

WARSAW, Poland — Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo says she feels fine and is ready to leave the hospital where she has been a patient since a limousine accident Friday.

Szydlo spoke by telephone Sunday with the Wiadomosci news program of the state TVP television from a Warsaw government hospital where she is under observation.

She says she has received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a "very personal letter" from British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Szydlo said she feels "ready to leave hospital today, but it depends on the doctors."