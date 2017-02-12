Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy re-elected as Popular Party leader
MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been re-elected as the leader of the conservative Popular Party for a fourth term.
The 61-year-old Rajoy ran unopposed and won Saturday night with 95% of the vote at the party congress in Madrid.
Rajoy has been Spanish prime minister since 2011, when he took power during a severe economic recession. He is credited with helping Spain avoid an international bailout.
Rajoy has led a minority government since October when he won support from other parties to end 10 months of deadlock following two indecisive elections.