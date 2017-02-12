The Latest: Trump adviser says WH looking at options on ban

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump's chief policy adviser says the White House is exploring "all of our options" after a federal appeals court handed the administration a legal setback on Trump's executive order on immigration.

Stephen Miller tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that the White House could pursue "additional executive actions" — as Trump suggested on Friday — as well as judicial appeals.

Miller says the goal is to pursue "every single possible action to keep our country safe from terrorism."