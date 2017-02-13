4th Jackson shooting victim dies; no arrest

JACKSON, Miss. — Police in Mississippi say a fourth person has died after a holdup and gunfight last week in a Jackson apartment.

Jackson police tell area news outlets that 23-year-old Marquis Garrett was pronounced dead Sunday night.

They tell The Clarion-Ledger (http://on.thec-l.com/2kKFUvq ) that a 24-year-old man, described as a person of interest in Thursday's gunfight, has been questioned and released without being charged.

Those who died last week have been identified as Jessie Kelly and Garrett's brother Dominique Garrett, both 23, and 21-year-old Jacarin Robinson.

Police say the Garretts and a third person were playing dominos when at least three people got in, demanding the domino players' belongings. They say two of the suspects and the Garrett brothers were armed, and a gunfight began.