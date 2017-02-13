Abe says he sought common goals, not differences with Trump

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he stressed common goals, not differences, during his weekend meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he called a "good listener."

Abe returned Monday from the meetings in Washington and a round of golf with Trump at one of his courses in Florida.

Abe said on NHK public television that his main goal was to show the world an unshakable Japan-U.S. alliance. He said the two leaders had frank discussions about Russia, China, North Korea and other key issues while they travelled together from Washington to Florida.